52 new faces, 8 women in BJP's first list of 189 candidates for Karnataka assembly polls: Party general secretary Arun Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:27 IST
India
- India
