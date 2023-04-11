Karnataka polls: Former CM B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra to contest from his father's Shikaripura constituency.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka polls: Former CM B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra to contest from his father's Shikaripura constituency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- B Y Vijayendra
- Karnataka
- Shikaripura
Advertisement