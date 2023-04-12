Primary Agricultural Credit Societies to be given one-time option to convert wholesale petrol, diesel pumps into retail outlets: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:16 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
