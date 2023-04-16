Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath constitutes three-member judicial commission to probe killing of ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf: Officials.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-04-2023 00:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 00:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
