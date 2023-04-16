Prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC issued in all UP districts following former MP Atiq Ahmad's killing in Prayagraj: Officials.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-04-2023 00:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 00:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC issued in all UP districts following former MP Atiq Ahmad's killing in Prayagraj: Officials.
