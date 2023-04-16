They are very powerful and can send anyone to jail, says CM Kejriwal in video message ahead of appearance before CBI in excise case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 09:08 IST
- Country:
- India
They are very powerful and can send anyone to jail, says CM Kejriwal in video message ahead of appearance before CBI in excise case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Kejriwal
Advertisement