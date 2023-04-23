Warrants under NSA were issued against Amritpal Singh, these were executed this morning: Punjab Police IG Sukhchain Singh Gill.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2023 10:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 10:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Warrants under NSA were issued against Amritpal Singh, these were executed this morning: Punjab Police IG Sukhchain Singh Gill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh Gill
- Amritpal Singh
Advertisement