Beauty of 'Mann ki Baat' is that a political person like Narendra Modi did not mention single political issue in its 99 episodes: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
