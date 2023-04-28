SC stays Calcutta HC judge's order asking apex court secretary general to produce interview transcript placed before it in jobs scam case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
SC stays Calcutta HC judge's order asking apex court secretary general to produce interview transcript placed before it in jobs scam case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Calcutta HC
Advertisement