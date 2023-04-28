Delhi Police registers 2 FIRs over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, say officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police registers 2 FIRs over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, say officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Brij Bhushan
- Sharan Singh
Advertisement