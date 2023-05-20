Whenever he goes to Japan, PM Modi issues a demonetisation order. He is troubling people: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 13:45 IST
