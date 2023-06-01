DMK will strongly oppose Central ordinance on control of administrative services in Delhi: TN CM M K Stalin after meeting Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:09 IST
DMK will strongly oppose Central ordinance on control of administrative services in Delhi: TN CM M K Stalin after meeting Arvind Kejriwal.
