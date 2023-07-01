Two SC judges differ on grant of protection to activist Teesta Setalvad in case linked to post-Godhra riots, matter referred to CJI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 19:40 IST
Country:
- India
