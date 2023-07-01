Three-judge bench to hold special hearing at 9.15 pm today (July 1) to hear Teesta Setalvad's plea in case linked to post-Godhra riots.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
