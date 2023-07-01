Question is whether heavens will fall if HC extends protection from arrest to Teesta Setalvad, says SC while hearing her bail plea.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Question is whether heavens will fall if HC extends protection from arrest to Teesta Setalvad, says SC while hearing her bail plea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Teesta Setalvad
Advertisement