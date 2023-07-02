Maharashtra will sprint forward as we have one CM and two Dy CMs now: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Ajit Pawar joining cabinet.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 15:44 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
