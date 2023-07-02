CM K Chandrashekar Rao thinks he is king and Telangana his kingdom; his party BRS is like BJP Rishtedar Samiti: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Khammam | Updated: 02-07-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
CM K Chandrashekar Rao thinks he is king and Telangana his kingdom; his party BRS is like BJP Rishtedar Samiti: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Chandrashekar Rao
- CM K
- Telangana
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Would rather jump into well than join Congress: Gadkari recalls his reply to politician's advice
Congress govts did not want to develop border areas due to weak foreign policy: Nadda in Arunachal.
Bihar Congress Spokesperson Kuntal Krishna resigns, refuse to accept Nitish Kumar's leadership
Congress leader Nana Patole hits out at PM Modi's US visit, advises him to visit Manipur first
Maha: Chaos at Youth Congress meet; leadership downplays it