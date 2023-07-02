It's fight between Congress and B-Team of BJP in Telangana, as BJP itself is finished in state with all its four tyres punctured: Rahul Gandhi.
It's fight between Congress and B-Team of BJP in Telangana, as BJP itself is finished in state with all its four tyres punctured: Rahul Gandhi.
