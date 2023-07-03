Presentation on India's likely development journey till 2047 made at Council of Ministers meeting chaired by PM Modi: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:04 IST
