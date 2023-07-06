Delhi court summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in defamation complaint filed by the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 15:52 IST
