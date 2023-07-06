NCP Working Committee approves decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine who joined hands with NDA: P C Chacko.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
NCP Working Committee approves decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine who joined hands with NDA: P C Chacko.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCP Working Committee
- Sunil Tatkare
- Chacko
- Patel
Advertisement