Darkest hour is just before dawn, there will be light at end of tunnel: W Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose after meeting Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Darkest hour is just before dawn, there will be light at end of tunnel: W Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose after meeting Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
Advertisement