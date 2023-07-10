Ruling BRS in Telangana to oppose Uniform Civil Code if a bill is introduced in Parliament, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:55 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
