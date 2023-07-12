CBI files charge sheet against freelance journalist, ex-Navy commander for violation of Official Secrets Act, say officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
