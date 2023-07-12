High court chief justices S V Bhatti and Ujjal Bhuyan appointed to Supreme Court: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 21:39 IST
