TN CM Stalin ''strongly'' opposes Uniform Civil Code; writes to Law Commission flagging a series of objections.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-07-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:21 IST
- Country:
- India
TN CM Stalin ''strongly'' opposes Uniform Civil Code; writes to Law Commission flagging a series of objections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uniform Civil Code
- TN CM
- Stalin
- Law Commission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uniform Civil Code can't be forced on people by agenda-driven majoritarian govt: Chidambaram
AAP extends in-principle support to Uniform Civil Code and wants it to be brought in with consensus after wide consultations: Party leader.
AAP extends support to Uniform Civil Code, says there should be wide consultation with all religions
Law Commission received 8.5 lakh views on Uniform Civil Code till yesterday: Justice Rituraj Awasthi
Sushil Modi defends PM's fresh pitch for uniform civil code