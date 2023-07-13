Govt lists bills on Delhi services ordinance, digital personal data protection and forest conservation for Monsoon Session of Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
