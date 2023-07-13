Shah tells PM Modi that he, Delhi L-G continuously monitoring flood-like situation in Delhi: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:19 IST
