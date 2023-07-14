BJP demands Bihar govt arrest and bring those to justice who killed party leader Vijay Singh: Union minister Nityanand Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:13 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP demands Bihar govt arrest and bring those to justice who killed party leader Vijay Singh: Union minister Nityanand Rai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Nityanand Rai
- Vijay Singh
Advertisement