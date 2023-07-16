Delhi government will provide Rs 10,000 each to flood-affected families: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:27 IST
