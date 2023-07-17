ED searches premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in money laundering case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 08:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 08:59 IST
- Country:
- India
ED searches premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in money laundering case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- K Ponmudy
- Gautham Sigamani
Advertisement