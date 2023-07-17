Country has seen and appreciated PM Modi's leadership, a positive atmosphere has developed during 9 years of his govt: BJP chief J P Nadda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
