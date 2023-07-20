Manipur incident: Two arrested, their interrogation is on, says CM N Biren Singh in Imphal.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Manipur incident: Two arrested, their interrogation is on, says CM N Biren Singh in Imphal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- CM N Biren
- Singh
- Imphal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC dismisses plea against internet shutdown in Manipur
Manipur: Two armed groups come face to face in Kangpokpi, security forces deescalate
SC refuses to entertain plea against internet shutdown in Manipur, directs petitioners to approach high court.
Opposition members walk out from Parliament panel meet after demand to discuss Manipur denied
Opposition members walk out from parliament panel meet after their demand to discuss Manipur situation denied: Sources.