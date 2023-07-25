In his letter, HM Amit Shah appeals to leaders of opposition for their ''invaluable cooperation'' in holding discussion on Manipur in Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In his letter, HM Amit Shah appeals to leaders of opposition for their ''invaluable cooperation'' in holding discussion on Manipur in Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- HM Amit Shah
- Parliament
Advertisement