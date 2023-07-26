Just like privately accepting the grandeur of Kartvya Path, 'toli' of negative thinkers one day acknowledge Bharat Mandapam also: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:37 IST
Just like privately accepting the grandeur of Kartvya Path, 'toli' of negative thinkers one day acknowledge Bharat Mandapam also: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat Mandapam
- Kartvya Path
Advertisement