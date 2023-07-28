UPA in their 10 years of rule has indulged in corruption of over Rs 12,000 crore: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at rally in Rameswaram.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
