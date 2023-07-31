4 persons on board train from Jaipur to Mumbai shot dead by Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2023 08:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 08:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
