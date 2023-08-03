Govt ready for discussion on Manipur for as long as opposition wants, I will respond to it: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt ready for discussion on Manipur for as long as opposition wants, I will respond to it: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Amit Shah
- Lok Sabha
- Union Home
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Five-member Trinamool Congress delegation to visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday
TMC delegation to visit Manipur
Demand for discussion on Manipur 'non-negotiable'; govt must shun 'my way or highway' approach: Jairam Ramesh
"Want discussion on Manipur situation...": Jairam Ramesh ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament
Govt willing to discuss every issue, including Manipur situation: Pralhad Joshi