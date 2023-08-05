Three Army personnel who suffered injuries in encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district have died: Officials.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-08-2023 00:12 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 00:12 IST
