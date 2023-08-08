Pakistan's top election body disqualifies former prime minister Imran Khan for five years following his conviction in corruption case.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-08-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 21:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
