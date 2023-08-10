People of country have repeatedly reposed trust in our govt, want to thank them all: PM Modi in reply to debate on no-confidence motion.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 17:13 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
