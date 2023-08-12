Over 71,000 people from Delhi sent on free pilgrimage by 72 trains so far under Mukhya Mantri Tirtha Yatra Yojna: CM Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 17:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
