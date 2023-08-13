Manipur has been torn in half; the wounds inflicted would take years to heal: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi says in Kozhikode, Kerala.
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 13-08-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 19:12 IST
