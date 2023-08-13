For me it's a lesson on what happens when you use politics of division, hatred, anger in a state: Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode about Manipur.
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 13-08-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
For me it's a lesson on what happens when you use politics of division, hatred, anger in a state: Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode about Manipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Rahul Gandhi
- Kozhikode
Advertisement