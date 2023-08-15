'Nation First' bedrock of our policies; people formed such govt in 2014 and 2019 that gave me strength to pull off reforms: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 08:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 08:09 IST
- Country:
- India
'Nation First' bedrock of our policies; people formed such govt in 2014 and 2019 that gave me strength to pull off reforms: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement