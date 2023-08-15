We have to address regional aspirations; India will not be developed if even one part is lagging behind: PM Modi in Independence Day address.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 08:35 IST
- Country:
- India
We have to address regional aspirations; India will not be developed if even one part is lagging behind: PM Modi in Independence Day address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Independence Day
- PM Modi
Advertisement