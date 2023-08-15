PM Modi says border villages not India's last but first villages, 600 heads from such villages attending Independence Day event at Red Fort.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 08:43 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi says border villages not India's last but first villages, 600 heads from such villages attending Independence Day event at Red Fort.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Fort
- PM Modi
- India
- Independence Day
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US lawmakers are travelling to India to be present at Red Fort during PMs address
US lawmakers to participate in Red Fort address of PM Modi on India’s Independence Day
US Congressional Member Delegation to visit India, attend PM Modi's Red Fort address on Independence Day
Independence Day: Border Roads Organisation members invited as special guests at Red Fort
I pay homage to all those who contributed for independence of county, made sacrifices: PM Modi at Red Fort.