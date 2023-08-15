Democracy affected by ills of nepotism; dynastic parties work with mantra of 'party of family, by family and for family': PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 08:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 08:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Democracy affected by ills of nepotism; dynastic parties work with mantra of 'party of family, by family and for family': PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement