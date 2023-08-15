People elected me to power in 2014 on my promises, blessed me in 2019 due to performance, next 5 years of unprecedented development: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 09:02 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 09:02 IST
- Country:
- India
People elected me to power in 2014 on my promises, blessed me in 2019 due to performance, next 5 years of unprecedented development: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement