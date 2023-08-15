We all have big responsibility to give better, more prosperous nation to next generation, a nation that freedom fighters dreamt of: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 09:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 09:05 IST
- Country:
- India
We all have big responsibility to give better, more prosperous nation to next generation, a nation that freedom fighters dreamt of: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement